LOGAN — The uncle of a missing 5-year-old girl was charged Wednesday with capital murder in her presumed death.

Alexander William Whipple, 21, is charged with aggravated murder and child kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and abuse or desecration of a body, a third-degree felony.

Mary Whipple Elizabeth Shelley, 5, of Logan, was last seen early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019. Alex Whipple, her 21-year-old uncle who is a suspect in her disappearance, has been arrested but is being uncooperative with police.

The charges were filed in 1st District Court even though Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley, who disappeared Saturday morning, has not been found. The search for her continued Wednesday.

"There is evidence … to believe Alexander has committed the aggravated murder of Elizabeth Shelley even though her body has not yet been located at this time," charging documents state.

Investigators believe Whipple "has taken substantial steps to move, remove or conceal Elizabeth's body," the charges also say.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen became emotional as the read the criminal charges that had been filed during a press conference Wednesday.

"To hear a charge of aggravated murder brings with it a notion of finality, and it's very difficult for their family, I can imagine,” he said. "This is a 5-year-old girl, and she’s still missing. And that’s not easy for anybody. … We want to find her, we want the family to have what they deserve, and that’s closure and/or Lizzy back in their home, and that’s what they want. And it is hard."

Cache County Sheriff's Office Alex Whipple, 21, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Saturday.

About an hour after the charges were announced, the Cache County Attorney's Office released its own statement.

"Today is a difficult day. Our thoughts continue to be with Lizzy's family. This tragic event has shaken our community," according to the statement. "The Cache County Attorney's Office is committed to fighting for justice. Justice for Lizzy, her family, and our community."

Even though the search is ongoing for Lizzy, Jensen said the totality of all the evidence collected so far led prosecutors to file the aggravated murder charge.

After Whipple was arrested Saturday afternoon and taken to the police station, investigators noted that he "began licking his hands and trying to wipe his hands clean," the charges state. At that point, officers put him back into handcuffs "to preserve any evidence that may be on his hands."

After lying several times about his whereabouts the night before, "Alexander would state that alcohol makes him 'black out' and sometimes he does 'criminal things' when he blacks out. Alexander would not elaborate on what these 'criminal things' were," investigators wrote in the charging documents.

Police noted "dark-colored stains" on Whipple's pants while interviewing him that appeared to be blood, the charges state. He also had "several cuts on his fingers."

Investigators reported finding a knife near Bear River Charter School that appeared to have blood on it.

"The knife was broken near the hilt," the charges state.

The knife is believed to have come from Lizzy's house, according to police. A PVC pipe that appeared to have blood on it and a partial palm print was also found near the knife.

About 50 yards from those items, investigators found what they believe was Lizzy's skirt "that appeared to have been hastily buried under some dirt and bark," the charges state. "Near the skirt was a small concrete block with blood on it."

The blood found on the knife, Whipple's watch and Whipple's sweatshirt all matched Lizzy's DNA, according to the charges. The palm print was also determined to be Whipple's, according to investigators, and a discarded beer can found near those items was determined to have Whipple's DNA on it.

As formal charges were filed Wednesday, about 20 officers were concentrating on the city landfill in Logan. Jensen said it was part of the department's "no stone left unturned" approach to the search.

"Those men and women are down there doing the best that they can to make sure we don’t miss an opprotunity to bring Lizzy home,” he said.

To show what extent investigators have gone to try and find Lizzy, Jensen talked about police pulling over two semitrailers headed to Arizona that were loaded with mulch. Officers searched the trucks because some mulch had been found on Whipple's clothing.

"We’ve gone to every length to exhaust the numerous tips that have come into our office," Jensen said.

As for a possible motive, the chief said his detectives still "don’t understand what that might be."

Lizzy's mother, Jessica Whipple, told police she invited her brother Alex to her house Friday night and he arrived between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. after Lizzy was put to bed. The mother said Alex Whipple drank beer and rum with her and her boyfriend and she eventually told her brother he could sleep on the couch when she went into her bedroom about midnight.

Police previously said Lizzy had last been seen inside her house about 2 a.m. on Saturday. Detrich Black said he last saw Lizzy in her bed shortly after midnight when he retired for the night.

Jessica Whipple woke up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to discover the front door was wide open and both Elizabeth and the girl's uncle were gone, according to court documents.

By 3 p.m., Whipple was found by police walking about 10 miles away.

"The defendant had a full-sized baseball bat, alcohol and drug paraphernalia on his person," according to a report filed Wednesday by Adult Probation and Parole. "During the interview about his missing niece, the defendant was uncooperative and made false statements about his whereabouts the night before."

Charging documents say Whipple initially denied being at his sister's house the night before, then later admitted he had been there but said he left for a walk when his sister and her boyfriend had gone to bed just before sunrise.

As police interviewed Whipple, a detective kept confronting him about the disappearance of his niece and accused him of being responsible. "Alexander did not admit he was responsible but he also never denied he was responsible," Logan police detective Matt Woods wrote in the charges.

"Throughout the interview, Alexander would (allude) to how evil the world we live in is. Alexander would talk about his struggles as a child and how his family has treated him horribly throughout his life."

On Tuesday, Whipple was charged with six misdemeanors: failing to stop at the command of law enforcers, failing to disclose his identity, unlawful purchase by an interdicted person, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon. A judge agreed to hold Whipple without bail pending a bail hearing on Monday.

Also Tuesday, Adult Probation and Parole filed a no bail arrest warrant against Whipple for violating the terms of his probation from his 2018 convictions of theft and DUI after leading troopers on a 40-mile chase in a stolen car while he was drunk.

On Tuesday, Logan police released surveillance video of Whipple who can be seen walking about 6:45 a.m. Saturday just a few blocks from Lizzy's home. A business owner in the area said a worker spotted a man running through an empty lot across the street from the business, behind an old train car, and then jumping over debris and plywood.

About 15 minutes later, while the worker was pulling out of the parking lot, the same man walked in front of his pickup truck, according to the business owner. The man's pants appeared to be wet below the knees. The driver of the truck immediately thought it was suspicious and called for co-workers to keep an eye on him.

Police confirmed the man seen in that surveillance video is believed to be Whipple. Lizzy was not with Whipple in the footage.