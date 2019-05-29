WOODS CROSS — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle accident at a livestock supply store Tuesday.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was riding his bike at Tractor Supply Co., 1533 S. Redwood Road, in Woods Cross, when police believe he either fell or rode off a loading dock, said Woods Cross Police Lt. Adam Osoro.

When the boy failed to come home on time, his parents pinged his phone to look for him, he said. About the same time the boys' parents found him, a store employee also found him about 8:40 p.m. Both called 911, Osoro said.

Despite attempting lifesaving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Osoro said the boy, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head trauma.

The drop-off from the loading dock is 4 to 5 feet, he said. Police checked the business' surveillance video but did not find a recording of the crash.