SALT LAKE CITY — Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first statement about the Trump-Russia investigation on Wednesday.

Mueller, who spoke for about eight minutes, said he had concluded his investigation and would be shutting down the special counsel’s office.

He also addressed some of the concerns surrounding his report and what it says.

"If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

He said he won’t provide more information than what is in his report if he were to testify before Congress.

But he made one thing clear: "There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American," Mueller said.

Twitter reacted to the news conference:

"There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election and that allegation deserves the attention of every American" Mueller says. And scene. He rides off into the sunset. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 29, 2019

Mueller never said definitively he won’t testify before Congress. He is saying that he believes the report is his testimony and that he has nothing more to say. But, definitively, he did not say he wouldn’t go to the Hill if subpoenaed — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 29, 2019

Mueller basically said he won't testify to Congress in public unless compelled, and if he does appear, he won't go beyond the written words of the report. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 29, 2019

Seems like the conclusion that the Special Counsel could not -- and therefore would not -- indict a president would have been good to know at the beginning rather than at the end. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) May 29, 2019

This is not a “total exoneration” from mueller that Trump has claimed. It’s a statement of fact that he can’t be charged and while in office and that it would be unfair, since he can’t be charged, to cast a legal shadow when a trial can’t be held. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 29, 2019

As he leaves podium, Mueller doesn't answer a Q on whether he would testify if he is subpoenaed. Just reiterates he's not taking questions. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 29, 2019

If I'm understanding correctly, Mueller says a) We weren't *allowed* to indict a standing Prez b) Seemed unethical to suggest "he's a crook" w no potential for a trial & c) Congress should investigate while potential obstruction is fresh.



Also, The Russians stole the election. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 29, 2019

Mueller’s statement was significant “since his office has been famously tight-lipped throughout the investigation, and the special counsel himself has made no public statements since his May 2017 appointment,” according to The Associated Press.