SALT LAKE CITY — Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first statement about the Trump-Russia investigation on Wednesday.
Mueller, who spoke for about eight minutes, said he had concluded his investigation and would be shutting down the special counsel’s office.
He also addressed some of the concerns surrounding his report and what it says.
"If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.
He said he won’t provide more information than what is in his report if he were to testify before Congress.
But he made one thing clear: "There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American," Mueller said.
Twitter reacted to the news conference:
Mueller’s statement was significant “since his office has been famously tight-lipped throughout the investigation, and the special counsel himself has made no public statements since his May 2017 appointment,” according to The Associated Press.