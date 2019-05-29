SANDY — Real Salt Lake will be taking part in a new international competition this summer.

The club announced on Wednesday morning that it is one of eight teams — four from Major League Soccer and four from Mexico’s Liga MX — that will compete in the 2019 Leagues Cup.

RSL will face reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL in the first round on July 24 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo and the LA Galaxy are the other teams from MLS, while Cruz Azul, Club America and Tijuana will join Tigres from Mexico.

“It’s always great to play international competitions to compare yourself to other leagues,” RSL head coach Mike Petke said in a statement. “Obviously there is a U.S.-Mexico soccer rivalry that really centers around the national teams, but also in CONCACAF Champions League. This is just another addition to it that could be a huge thing and it’s something that we are taking extremely seriously.”

The Cup, which will be a single-elimination tournament, begins July 23. The semifinals will be Aug. 20 and the final will be on Sept. 18.

Tickets to RSL’s opening-round match will go on sale to the general public on June 6. That match will mark the fourth meeting between RSL and Tigres. The series is tied 1-1-1.

Here is the complete schedule for the Cup:

Leagues Cup 2019 Schedule

(All times Eastern) / * Subject to change

Tuesday, July 23

Chicago Fire vs. Cruz Azul (SeatGeek Stadium — Bridgeview, Illinois) 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana (Dignity Health Sports Park — Carson, Calif.) 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Houston Dynamo vs. Club America (BBVA Compass Stadium — Houston) 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Tigres UANL (Rio Tinto Stadium — Salt Lake City) 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Semifinal 1 *

Semifinal 2 *

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Final