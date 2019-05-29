SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 29.
'Black Lives Matter,' 'Blue Lives Matter,' 'All Lives Matter': Do hate crime laws matter?
One Utah county is shifting away from low-level prosecutions. Here's why some city attorneys worry that could lead to uncharged offenses
DNA evidence suggests Utah child is 'hurt' but her condition is unknown, chief says
Brad Rock: Former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson has no time for bitterness
Ohio tornadoes: Watch these wicked videos and see these photos of massive destruction
Hackers disrupt Utah internet provider with attack, demand ransom
A look at our sports coverage:
- From gridiron to journalist to pulpit ... Vai Sikahema accepts another big challenge
- Pope unplugged: Relentless new BYU coach outlines vision for future of basketball program
- Utah Jazz brass see 2019 NBA draft as opportunity to land ‘developmental’ talent with 23rd and 53rd picks
- Neemias Queta announces he will withdraw from NBA draft, return to play for USU
A look at our top-read stories:Comment on this story
- Utahn who took 'egotistically cruel' video of victim digging his own grave sentenced for murder
- What factors kept BYU baseball out of NCAA Tournament?; Littlewood evaluates season, looks ahead to next year
- As rural police departments struggle to attract officers, a new Utah-based program offers a potential solution
- 'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer almost lost $35,000 over question about Idaho
News from the U.S. and world:
- Not for Obama, but OK for Trump. McConnell says he'd confirm Supreme Court justice in election year | NBC News
- Large tornado touches down near Kansas City, At least 12 injured | NPR
- 'We're not being paranoid': U.S. warns of spy dangers of Chinese-made drones | NPR
- The Theresa May story: The Tory leader brought down by Brexit | BBC News
- Hawaii hiker says she followed a 'voice' down an unfamiliar trail. Then she got lost for 17 days. | CNN