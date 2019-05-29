SALT LAKE CITY — ”Blue’s Clues” is coming back to television for the first time since it went off the air in 2007, and the rebooted show has both a new host and a new look.

Titled “Blue’s Clues and You,” the reboot features new host Josh, who is played by Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz (“Aladdin”). It’s also got a whole new musical feel and an updated animated look.

Check it out.

Returning to “Blue’s Clues and You” are the dog Blue, the Thinking Chair, the Handy Dandy Notebook and some of Blue’s old friends, Magenta, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Tickety Tock among them.

Josh wears a striped shirt similar to that of previous host Steve Burns, though this one comes in various shades of blue instead of green. He also plays the guitar in the show, according to the promotional video.

“From the moment we decided to make a new version of the series, we knew that so much of the energy and magic of the show comes from the host’s ability to bring preschoolers into the colorfully animated world of Blue and her friends," Cathy Galeota, Nickelodeon Group’s senior vice president of preschool content, told Yahoo! News.

“Josh’s wonderful theater background and his natural charisma checked all the boxes for us, and of course Steve’s stamp of approval only solidified our decision.”

“Blue’s Clues and You” will arrive on Nick Jr. this November.