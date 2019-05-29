SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah safety Eric Weddle has rarely had to acclimate to a new team during his 12 years in the NFL.

That happened this offseason, though, when the Baltimore Ravens released the NFL veteran following three seasons in Baltimore.

The Athletic's Dan Pompei breaks down what went in to Weddle landing with the Los Angeles Rams in a lengthy feature on the six-time Pro Bowler. That includes explaining an "It was L.A. or nothing" thought from the safety as he prepared to meet with the Rams.

The other option? Retire.

What has transpired since for Weddle, a Southern California native, is nothing short of finding a place where he fits the family and team culture of the Los Angeles franchise, Pompei explains.

“I’m invigorated,” Weddle told Pompei. “This is exciting. I love the challenge of trying to prove myself and be a part of something special, to add to it, and to blend in my personality with this team.”

Ngata to retire a Raven

Former Highland High star Haloti Ngata already announced his retirement from the NFL following 13 seasons in March when he shared a photo via Instagram atop Mount Kilimanjaro proclaiming, "I'm retiring from the NFL on top."

Now, he'll get to retire with the team he spent nine years with.

Baltimore announced that Ngata will sign a ceremonial one-day contract and retire as a Raven on Wednesday. Ngata won a Super Bowl with Baltimore and made six Pro Bowl appearances as a Raven, where he had 445 tackles and 25.5 sacks in nine seasons.

Ngata played three years in Detroit and one more in Philadelphia following his time in Baltimore.

"Blessed beyond measure to be a part of a great organization," Ngata said on Twitter following the announcement.

Other links

• ESPN's Baxter Holmes goes in-depth into what is making the Los Angeles Lakers' reboot fail so badly

• New Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak hopes to "develop something" with former Utes offensive tackle Garett Bolles, 9News reports

• Former Utah and Timpview High standout Pita Taumoepenu was waived by the San Francisco 49ers

