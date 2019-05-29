LOGAN — The 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District Track & Field/Cross Country Teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, were announced Tuesday and a trio of Utah State student-athletes were honored.

On the women’s side, Kashley Carter and Tylee Skinner were tabbed to the first and second teams, respectively, while Stokton Smith earned first-team accolades on the men’s side.

For the third consecutive year, Carter was tabbed academic all-district. The native of Mona, Utah, recently graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She earned her bachelor’s degree in pre-physical therapy and was the valedictorian for the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services.

Carter will be starting physical therapy school at the University of Utah in May. She wants to be a physical therapist in Utah and hopes to help other athletes continue to enjoy their sports.

Skinner graduated summa cum laude in 2018 with a degree in special education with a GPA of 3.98. She will continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Idaho State in the fall. Her dream job is to work with children with disabilities and their families. Skinner wants to be able to use horses in her therapy.

Carter and Skinner were two of five student-athletes recognized as the top scholars at the 26th annual USU Joe E. & Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon Tuesday on April 23. It marked just the sixth time in the history of the awards, and the first time since 2012, that multiple student-athletes were recognized with the highest award.

Utah State also recognized 206 student-athletes, including Smith, for their academic achievements over the past school year. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have a cumulative 3.2 GPA or have posted a 3.2 GPA during the last two semesters.

During the outdoor season, Carter ranks first all-time in school history in the 5,000-meter run (16:14.46), second in the 3,000-meter (9:40.52) and second in the 10,000-meter (34:37.86). She also ranks second all-time in USU history in the indoor 5,000-meter (16:32.28) and third in the 3,000-meter (9:38.21).

Skinner is the school record holder in a couple of outdoor events, including the 1,500-meter (4:23.99) and the 3,000-meter (9:33.02). For the indoor season, the native of Monteview, Idaho, ranks fourth in the mile (4:47.97), sixth in the 3,000-meter (9:44.61) and ninth in the DMR (11:57.22).

Smith recently concluded his sophomore season by placing 28th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:58.94 at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships. The native of Kaysville, Utah, ranks 10th all-time in school history in the event with a time of 8:54.99.

The academic all-district teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. The expanded teams include NCAA Divisions I, II and III participants, while the College Division Academic All-America Team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

First-team academic all-district honorees advance to the academic all-America team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be selected next month.

District 8 is made up of schools from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada.