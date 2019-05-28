SALT LAKE CITY — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper warned the Democratic Party of leaning too far to the left as it prepares for the 2020 presidential election, NPR reports.

Hickenlooper told NPR that he doesn’t think some of the Democratic Party's recent policy proposals — like the Green New Deal — will sit well with most common voters and could put the Democrats too far to the left on the political spectrum.

"If we don't stand up and say that we Democrats don't stand for socialism, we're going to end up reelecting the worst president this country's ever had," Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper said that the Democrats will need to focus on “kitchen table issues” if they want to have a shot at competing in 2020 battleground states, like Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina.

“Certainly we want to address income inequality. Right. Absolutely we want to make sure that women have a right to choose, that civil rights and social justice are addressed aggressively,” he said.

“But we've also got to recognize to win in Ohio and Michigan and North Carolina and Wisconsin, we're going to have to get more to those kitchen table issues that have to do with somebody's job, or how many jobs they're having to work just to balance a household budget.”

Hickenlooper recently talked about gun issues while on the campaign trail, according to The Denver Post. He said he hopes the 2020 election will create an opportunity to reassess gun laws.

“Every great social triumph was built on the ashes of previous failures,” Hickenlooper said to a crowd in Connecticut. “We’re at a point now where we have critical mass. I really feel now we’re at an inflection point, where if everyone continues their efforts in the next year or two, after 2020 we will have the momentum — it really is momentum — to address gun violence issues.”