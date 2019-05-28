PROVO — A teenager has died after a moped crash Friday evening, police said Tuesday.

Colby Gruel, 17, was a junior at Pleasant Grove High School. He was found by first responders in a church parking lot at 350 N. 900 East, the Provo Police Department said in a statement.

It was initially reported that Gruel had fallen off the moped, but police later determined that he was injured in a crash, police said. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. while Gruel was at the parking lot with several other people.

The teen was taken to Utah Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained head injuries, police said.

"Staff at Utah Valley (Hospital) were able to keep the 17-year-old alive long enough to allow his family to say their goodbyes," Provo police said in a statement. "While this is truly a heartbreaking incident, we appreciate medical staff working so hard to be able to give one last moment for the family."

The investigation is still active, but Gruel's death appears at this point to be accidental, police said.