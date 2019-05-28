The education system is broken in a number of ways. I went to college for four years to become a teacher and yet there are teachers being hired without a college education because they pass one test. Why should I go to school for four years if I could just jump right in and make money without spending thousands?

Students are learning things in kindergarten that I learned in first grade. That’s not right. The term "developmentally appropriate" doesn’t seem to be in the education system vocabulary. Teachers are pushed to follow standards and if the student doesn’t make it, then the teacher is punished.

Teachers need to be responsible for teaching, but they cannot be responsible for what the student learns. There are some students who will not make grade level. That's a fact. Those students can improve from where they were, but that isn’t recognized in our public-school system. Teachers shouldn’t be punished for the student’s ability and students shouldn’t be punished for having different abilities than the “standard.”

One test cannot show you how a student is doing. The results of one test can be skewed by not getting enough sleep, having a bad day, not eating enough, or just not feeling like taking another test. That is not a fair way to judge children or a fair way to judge teachers. The education system is broken. What are we doing about it?

Erika Garcia

Ogden