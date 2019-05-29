Have you ever caught someone in a lie? Did they immediately fess up, or did they distract, deflect and deny? Did you become unsure of yourself as they to denied any wrongdoing, or did you press them further? These questions should remind and guide us as we navigate our current political climate.

We are experiencing an assault on the truth that is tearing asunder the very fabric of American civil society. In the past, debate was typically centered on policy differences. Now, it's over facts themselves. Americans are living in separate realities based on which sources of information they subscribe to and where their loyalty lies.

How can we break out of this confusion? Can we learn to seek out both sides of each story and develop informed opinions based on shared facts, or will we remain in our echo chambers filled with loud voices who at best seek to entertain and at worst to deceive? Furthermore, should we not be more careful in verifying sources before we share information online?

Many think that freedom is lost only through war, bloodshed and bondage. However, it can also be lost through subtle deception and the gradual erosion of norms and institutions. Perhaps the latter has become the greater threat in this hyperpartisan age of social media and information warfare. In addition, as we allow justification based on “whataboutism,” we enter a dangerous zone of zero accountability.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I do know that asking the right questions and following the facts ultimately leads to the truth. So let us seek truth above all else and fortify the norms and institutions that keep us free. May God help us recognize the subtle deceptions for what they are, and preserve our republic.

Melissa Kwarteng

American Fork