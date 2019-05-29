Special thanks to all Republican lawmakers stepping up to address climate change.

Republicans under 40 overwhelmingly support a carbon tax 7 to 1, found a new survey by a longtime top GOP strategist and pollster Frank Lutz. A Carbon Dividend Plan would charge fossil fuel companies for their carbon emissions and rebate the money directly back to the public in some form or another. This dividend would shift normally shunned new taxes to be popular. Lutz found that 4 out of 5 voters want Congress to put politics aside and reach a bipartisan solution. Economists tell us using a free-market approach, by pricing carbon, is the most efficient way to reduce emissions.

Also from the poll — an amazing 85 percent of millennial Republicans are concerned that “the current Republican position on climate change is hurting the party with younger voters."

With one sponsor and 38 co-sponsors, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), like above, is a bipartisan solution that will drive down carbon pollution and bring climate change under control, while unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity. It would incentivize low-carbon choices across residential, business and industrial sectors. We need a large-scale solution to address a large-scale problem.

Susan Atkinson

Durango, CO