Not many issues bring together the likes of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, provide common ground for Bernie Sanders and John Bolton, or make allies of Elizabeth Warren and Steve Bannon. On trade with China they all agree, China is a cheater. What can we do about it?

It wouldn’t matter except that China has the largest population in the world, is the world’s second-largest economy, flaunts its aspirations to become a superpower and buys up the rest of the world with infrastructure investment that puts countries in its debt and under its influence.

China’s unfair and predatory trade practices range from tariffs on specific products and government subsidies of entire industries, to non-tariff barriers that make doing business onerous for U.S. companies, not to mention the pervasive stealing of intellectual property and trade secrets. Past presidents from Bush to Obama turned a blind eye. They believed, incorrectly and maybe ignorantly, that letting China cheat was worth it as long as we could buy cheap USB cords and knockoff sneakers. Consumers may have won in the short run but U.S. manufacturers and the U.S. economy were losers. So was U.S. foreign policy as geopolitical power tilted to the East.

It didn’t help that one of the few tools the U.S. had to turn the tide, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, was scuttled by Trump in his first few hours in the Oval Office. This 12-country trade agreement had two purposes: First, to form a trade pact between the U.S. and the fastest emerging markets in Asia. Second, to form a unified front against China. The opportunity to turn regional influence away from China toward the U.S. was squandered, but it is not too late. These countries, from Vietnam to Chile, want to do business with the U.S. They want to be our friends. They wonder why we don’t want the same. They would much rather be allied with the U.S. over China. Let’s give them a chance. If Trump thought TPP was a horrible deal, then let’s make a new one with these countries, and quick.

The second thing we can do is continue to hold a tough line against China. Markets responded positively with news that a trade deal between the U.S. and China was near at hand. Then China did its typical two-step. China can’t be blamed for trying since its duplicity has been ignored and thus rewarded in the past. Trump didn’t fall for it.

Now China’s leaders are scrambling because they need a deal as much as the U.S. does, maybe more. They make the goods, but the U.S. only consumes them. We can always buy our USB cords somewhere else. For the U.S. the trade dispute is about buying products, for China it is about creating jobs. For the U.S. it is about discretionary income, for China it is about wages. For the U.S. it is about stock market valuation, for China it is about economic growth. For the U.S. it is about feeding our consumption, but for China it is about feeding its people. For the U.S. it is about increasing social status, for China it is about decreasing social unrest.

China and the U.S. will be economic competitors and geopolitical rivals for decades to come. Now is the time to establish rules of the game that will set the U.S. up to win. Using our leverage and holding tough will lead to a better trade deal that will settle the markets and be fair for U.S. companies, farmers and consumers. Trump and his unconventional tactics may be just what’s needed to get the job done.