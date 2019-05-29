The first trial in a slew of litigation against opioid manufacturers began on Tuesday in Oklahoma. It could set an important precedent for other, similar lawsuits. But as much attention as the country has given the domestic opioid crisis, it’s time to look outside America’s borders and see the larger picture.

The opioid crisis has quickly morphed from an American Rust Belt tragedy into a global public health emergency. New data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, reports most developed nations saw an increase in opioid-related deaths from 2011 to 2016.

The U.S. still leads in sheer numbers of drug-related deaths, which is hardly a surprise for a country that houses the largest illicit drug market in the world. In 2016, the nation reported more than 42,000 deaths tied to opioid abuse. Canada sits in second. Other OECD members report far fewer deaths, but those are in proportion to their relatively small populations.

More alarming than the numbers, however, is the trend. Opioid-related deaths in the U.S. increased 179 percent from 2011 to 2016. The rate in Sweden doubled. Norway, Ireland, England, Wales, Denmark and Lithuania all experienced an uptick.

The targets are changing, too. In Europe, where most members of the OECD reside, the majority of drug-related deaths are men, according to the report. And while opioid abuse affects less than 1 percent of the general European population, it impacts 30 percent of the prison population. In the U.S., rising rates of opioid use by low-income pregnant women is particularly concerning.

Clearly, the problem is getting worse — at least on the global scale. Smaller communities, such as Utah, have found recent success in decreasing year-over-year rates of death from a mixture of public campaigns, news reporting, legislation and better access to the overdose emergency treatment Naloxone. Some countries — most notably Estonia and Austria — have also decreased their rates of opioid-related deaths. Mapping their path to relief and transposing that onto a larger scale could make a sizable difference in the battle against opioids around the world.

In doing so it would be smart for governments to make this an international priority by building coalitions and sharing resources. Countries need not fight alone so long as the collective public cares about curbing the crisis. Sensible solutions, promoted by the OECD, include improving prescribing practices, regulating drug marketing, expanding medical coverage for addiction therapy and strengthening the integration of health and social services.

But united international coalitions could also carry significant clout to stem the production and flow of illegal drugs — such as heroin and its synthetic cousin fentanyl — that are responsible for much of the global carnage. The U.S. passed a measure last October that, among other things, would help the U.S. Postal Service screen the electronic data of international mail in search of imported drugs. Simply coordinating that work across all developed nations would go a long way to halting the stream of destructive substances. Surely other such collaborations wouldn’t take much effort.

Those closest to the problem will always have the most power to fix it, but the data suggests there is a space for both national governments and the international community to come together and combat what truly is a global crisis.