SALT LAKE CITY — Konami has announced the full lineup for the “Contra Anniversary Collection,” which will feature 16 early games and variants from the series.

According to IGN, titles included in the $20 collection include arcade, home console and handheld incarnations of the run-n-gun series. Six Japanese variants will also be included later on through an update for free. The games are as follows (games with variants are in bold):

Contra (Arcade)

Contra (NES)

Contra (Famicom)

Super Contra (Arcade)

Super C (NES)

Contra III: The Alien Wars (SNES)

Super Probotector: Alien Rebels (SNES)

Contra: Hard Corps (Sega Genesis)

Probotector (Sega Mega Drive)

Operation C (Game Boy)

The collection also includes a digital ebook covering the history of the series, which follows military supersoldiers as they face off against aliens in the future. The “Contra” series is also notable for popularizing the Konami Code (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start), according to Atlas Obscura. If used in the game, the code will grant players 99 lives, which can be a huge help to less experienced gamers.

The “Contra Anniversary Collection” will be available digitally at some point in the future for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, according to Konami’s website.

Konami’s “Contra” collection follows the release of the “Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection” and the “Castlevania Anniversary Collection,” both of which included games from Konami’s early history.