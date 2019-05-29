SALT LAKE CITY — Best Buy has reportedly cancelled all orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold due to the lack of a release date from Samsung, according to a post on the Best Buy support page.

Read the full statement from Best Buy below:

“The Samsung Galaxy Fold has become one of the most curious and highly anticipated devices of 2019. While it seems like over the last few years the overall design cue of mobile phones has been all about rectangular slabs of metal and plastic with beautiful displays dominating every millimeter of the front, the Fold looked to be different. It is a bold challenge Samsung chose to undertake and one that has provided us with what is arguably one of the most beautiful pieces of mobile engineering in a long time. It has certainly set the precedence for mobile devices for 2019 and beyond.

“However, with breakthrough designs and technology come many hurdles and the possibility to face a plethora of unforeseen hiccups. These hurdles have led Samsung to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung has not provided a new release date. Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

“While Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, we will continue to keep our customers updated as best we can. In the meantime, if you are still interested in purchasing the Galaxy Fold, you can request to be notified when the product is available for purchase by visiting our Samsung Galaxy Fold product page here and selecting Notify Me. This will allow us to provide you with the latest updates we may have on the Galaxy Fold.

“Rest assured we are working closely with Samsung to deliver the Galaxy Fold to customers as quickly as possible, and we value your continued loyalty to Best Buy.”

Flashback: Samsung announced in April that it would delay the Galaxy Fold while it worked on improving the device, which had multiple problems upon its debut, according to The Verge.