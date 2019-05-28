SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan McCain has some words for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — leave her father out of politics.

On Saturday, Klobuchar told a crowd of potential voters in Iowa that Arizona Sen. John McCain “kept reciting” the names of different dictators during President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech back in January 2017, according to CNN.

"John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech," the Minnesota senator said, "because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation, he understood it."

She continued: "He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did."

But Meghan McCain took umbrage with Klobuchar’s comments. She tweeted on Monday that Klobuchar should stop talking about her father.

“On behalf of the entire McCain family - @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” McCain tweeted.

According to USA Today, McCain and Trump didn’t really get along prior to the late Arizona senator’s death in August 2018.

McCain once called Trump’s press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

The two traded barbs over the last two years before McCain’s death. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral. Meghan McCain said she wished that Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner didn’t attend the funeral either, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.