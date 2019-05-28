SANDY — Real Salt Lake has enjoyed a pretty consistent pattern so far in 2019 — practice midweek, game on the weekend. Repeat.

That pattern is about to change.

Through 13 games RSL has only played on the weekend, but over its final 21 games it will play five Wednesday games sandwiched between weekend games. The first midweek tilt is Wednesday at the Montreal Impact (KMYU, 5:30 p.m.).

With another game on the East Coast at New York on Saturday, it’s the first busy stretch of games in 2019 that will test the depth of coach Mike Petke’s team.

Ahead of RSL’s dramatic win over defending champ Atlanta last weekend, Petke said the coaching staff had already mapped out the lineup rotation for the three matches against Atlanta, Montreal and New York.

He acknowledge that injuries or red cards could alter those plans, but there was nothing unusual about the substitution patterns against Atlanta that should force a tweak by the coaching staff.

“We have a pretty good plan and we’re pretty comfortable with who we have over the next three games with some guys coming back as well, but at the end of the day we’ll be tested,” said Petke prior to the Atlanta match.

RSL has won three straight matches, but it’s never won at Montreal during its biennial visits over the past six years (0-3).

Ending that hex will require a strong performance from a likely mix of regulars and reserves.

Don’t be surprised if as many as seven or eight different players start in Montreal than did against Atlanta. Seventeen different players have started at least four games this season for RSL, so Petke should feel comfortable about numerous lineup options.

Midfielder Albert Rusnak said confidence within the team is high heading into the busy week.

“So now we’ve got two games on the road and there’s no better way to go into those two games away than right now,” said Rusnak.

Montreal is winless in its past three matches (0-2-1), but still sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 6-6-3 record. It’s only had four home games, however, and will no doubt be looking to build momentum with six of its next seven games at home.

When RSL has kept 11 players on the field it’s been pretty good on the road this season, including a recent 3-2 win at Colorado.

Midfielder Sebastian Saucedo has scored in two straight games, and after last weekend’s win he said there’s plenty of confidence as the team heads out for two straight road games.

“We have a really tough week coming up, Wednesday and Saturday. Just being able to manage how we go there and approach every team. We’ve had game plans toward every team and they’ve worked so far, so I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we’re going to win every game or tie every game — there’s going to be losses coming up, whatever — but it’s how we overcome those situations, how we manage to get ourselves out of those holes.”

After this weekend’s game MLS takes a three-week break because of the CONCACAF Gold Cup that takes place in June.