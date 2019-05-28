This article contains light spoilers for Thor’s arc in “Avengers: Endgame.”

SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Hemsworth’s Thor (literally) underwent a huge transformation in “Avengers: Endgame,” something he actually enjoyed.

In the film, the god of thunder falls into a depressive funk after failing to prevent Thanos’ snap. After relocating to New Asgard in Norway, Thor lets himself go, eventually sporting a long beard and potbelly.

Hemsworth told Variety he enjoyed playing “Lebowski Thor,” a reference to Jeff Bridges’ iconic slacker from "The Big Lebowski." The actor said he also fought to keep Thor overweight in the climax of the film, rather than returning to his athletic build seen in other films.

“I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth said. “It was so different than any other way I played the character.”

To transform into an overweight version of his character, Hemsworth spent three hours getting his hair and makeup done. He then had to wear a 90-pound prosthetic suit and weights to complete the look.

“It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set,” he said.

The article also notes that other stars on the film would give him hugs and rub the fake belly between takes. “You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around,” he said.

I previously reported for Deseret News that “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo were concerned about Hemsworth’s physical safety while shooting in warm weather.

“That suit started to wear on his back, which was scary when you have someone who has to be so physical,” Anthony Russo said.

Hemsworth will next appear alongside “Thor: Ragnarok” star Tessa Thompson in “Men in Black: International,” which hits theaters on June 14.