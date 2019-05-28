PROVO — A Draper woman was charged Tuesday with breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house in the middle of the night and stabbing him.

Yang Zhang, 37, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

On Friday, Lone Peak police were called to a home where they found the homeowner had "blood on the left side of his shirt coming from his chest, and then saw a puncture wound on his chest, and multiple scratches on his body," according to charging documents.

The man told police that about 3 a.m., Zhang entered his house "and woke him up, confronting him about a new female friend he had. They began to talk and then she pulled out a kitchen knife and stated she wanted to die with him. She touched the knife to his chest and then stabbed him, creating a small puncture wound," the charges state.

The man was able to get the knife away from Zhang, but she then pulled out a gun, "pointed it at him, asking if a bullet can penetrate two people," according to charging documents. During the ensuing struggle over the gun, a shot was fired into the floor.

When police later caught up with Zhang, "she stated she was so hurt, she 'just tried to end this,'" the charges state.

Zhang has no prior criminal history.