SALT LAKE CITY — Ohio weatherman Jamie Simpson had strong words to say to fans of “The Bachelorette” Monday night after receiving complaints that his emergency tornado warning coverage interrupted the show.

Simpson was in the middle of his weather coverage for ABC’s Fox 45 News Monday night when he stopped to address social media complaints, a few which are included below.

“@ABC22FOX45 can u guys not interrupt the bachelorette? i don’t appreciate u ruining our viewing party to tell us useless information about a *POSSIBLE* tornado about an hour away from us!” @betsylozan tweeted.

“I’d rather unexpectedly get hit by a tornado than to have a 40 minute news break during the bachelorette #imsomad,” @kaitlynvanzantt tweeted.

“Screw these tornado warnings I’m trying to watch the Bachelorette!!!” @snell_courtney tweeted.

Simpson addressed viewer complaints, saying, “We’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if this was your neighborhood.”

“Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do,” Simpson added. “I'm done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”

Since Monday night, Simpson has had viewers around the country come to his defense.

“An incredibly powerful tornado devastated portions of Dayton Ohio tonight yet meteorologists were getting hate messages because they ‘interrupted’ ‘The Bachelorette’ and hockey,” KDLT meteorologist Tyler Roney tweeted. “We don’t care if we 'interrupted’ ‘your’ show. If it helps save lives, then that’s what matters.”

“My mom told me there was a tornado and I didn’t think it was a big deal, until I saw how emotional the weather man was getting about the Bachelorette and I knew this storm was no joke,” @cricketbbyweave tweeted Monday.

"The Bachelorette" herself, Hannah B., seemed to come to Simpson’s defense Monday.

“Thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. Naders are no joke,” Hannah Brown tweeted.

Simpson apologized for his comments Monday night, saying, “It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other peoples’ safety around here. That’s just ridiculous.”

Dayton, which was included in Simpson’s coverage, was hit by an EF3 tornado Monday night that packed winds of up to 140 mph and left at least one person dead, according to AccuWeather.