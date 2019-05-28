SALT LAKE CITY — Tornadoes continue to sweep through Ohio and Indiana, causing widespread damage throughout the midwest, according to the Associated Press.

Close to 53 twisters touched down on Monday all the way from Idaho and Colorado.

One person has died from the storms and 90 more were injured in both Ohio and Indiana, according to the Associated Press.

Multiple videos and photos of the destruction were shared across social media.

This drone video shows the path of destruction left behind in Ohio after a suspected tornado touched down Monday night in the city of Celina. https://t.co/VzjLmlilmd pic.twitter.com/GSLZOdngsn — CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2019

Drone footage shows the extent of devastation after a tornado ripped through Celina, Ohio.



CNN's Ryan Young is on the ground with the latest. https://t.co/Trqc5ccDy2 pic.twitter.com/oBFD7yX6dx — CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2019

Celina Ohio tornado touchdown Monday night May 27th pic.twitter.com/EDRAngPQe7 — Richard Parrish (@Lima_Parrish) May 28, 2019

This is 2 minutes and 15 seconds of video taken of the path of the tornado in Brookville last night with my drone... just crazy pic.twitter.com/3bcM7lrABv — Matthew K. Swabb (@swabbmatthew) May 28, 2019

COMPLETE DEVASTATION: Take a look at the damage left behind by a tornado that hit the Dayton, Ohio area on Monday night. At least one person was killed and officials say one of the tornadoes that hit the area was an EF-3 with winds of 140 mph. https://t.co/BpjVI6RL7D pic.twitter.com/6T6V0EkNKp — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) May 28, 2019

Heavy Tornado damage in the neighborhood of Wheatland Acres of Celina after a Tornado swept the area late Monday night.



Levi A. Morman | The Lima News pic.twitter.com/nGsjcikicd — Levi A. Morman (@LeviMorman) May 28, 2019

Daytime view of tornado damage in Dayton, Ohio. Area is also without power. #tornado #dayton pic.twitter.com/afT2GwUydz — Leo Ford (@1LeoFord) May 28, 2019

Photos from Dayton, Ohio. No power so the phone's iffy for charging. My car lifted and turned 180 off driveway to yard. This is Tornado damage from whereI live. We're so lucky. #TORNADOWARNING #Dayton pic.twitter.com/axREo1oHyk — Robin Lawson (@robinstillrocks) May 28, 2019

Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press Carl Shackleford Jr. carries his father's memorial flag out of a tornado damaged apartment at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press This aerial photo shows tornado damage at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press The Northridge Shopping Center on N. Dixie Highway in Dayton, Ohio lies in shambles after a tornado struck Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The National Weather Service said the Ohio twister was a preliminary EF3 rating on the scale. The NWS estimated peak winds reached 140 miles per hour.