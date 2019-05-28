1 of 8
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Storm damaged homes remain after a tornado passed through the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio.
SALT LAKE CITY — Tornadoes continue to sweep through Ohio and Indiana, causing widespread damage throughout the midwest, according to the Associated Press.

Close to 53 twisters touched down on Monday all the way from Idaho and Colorado.

One person has died from the storms and 90 more were injured in both Ohio and Indiana, according to the Associated Press.

Multiple videos and photos of the destruction were shared across social media.

Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
Carl Shackleford Jr. carries his father's memorial flag out of a tornado damaged apartment at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
This aerial photo shows tornado damage at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Doral Chenoweth III, The Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
The Northridge Shopping Center on N. Dixie Highway in Dayton, Ohio lies in shambles after a tornado struck Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The National Weather Service said the Ohio twister was a preliminary EF3 rating on the scale. The NWS estimated peak winds reached 140 miles per hour.

Herb Scribner
