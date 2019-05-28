Rob Moolman, executive director of the Utah Pride Center, helps raise the Pride flag at the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Utah Pride Festival events are happening all week and culminate on Sunday with the Utah Pride Parade that brings thousands to the streets of city. This year, the Utah Pride Center is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City with a theme “Exist. Resist. Persist.” For more information on all Pride Week events, log on the utahpridecenter.org.

