SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country left one seat empty over the weekend to honor soldiers.

Chick-fil-A set up “Missing Man Tables” at several locations over Memorial Day weekend. Missing Man Tables are not uncommon around the country. They are “memorials set up in military dining facilities to honor dead, missing or imprisoned service members and are full of symbolic items and colors,” according to USA Today.

Each of the tables included a sign that read, “This table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms.”

The tables had a number of unique items to memorialize the soldiers.

See a photo of the table below.

This special table in our dining room this Memorial Day is known as the "Missing Man Table" and commemorates American... Posted by Chick-fil-A on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Each of the items on the table holds symbolic meaning for the soldiers, according to the National League of POW/MIA Families:

Round table: Shows everlasting concern.

White cloth: Represents the purity of the soldier's motives.

Red rose: Reminds everyone of the lives of American soldiers and their loved ones.

Yellow ribbon: Symbolic of uncertainty and hope for return.

Lemon slice: Symbolic of the bitter fate for soldiers whether they’re captured or missing.

Salt: A pinch of salt represents the tears of the soldiers and their families.

Candle: Symbolizes hope of return.

Bible: Shows strength gained through faith.

Inverted glass: Symbolizes how these soldiers can no longer share a toast.

Empty chair: Represents the missing soldiers.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told WJHL-TV that they have been using the display for the last four years.

The displays lasted from Friday to Tuesday morning.