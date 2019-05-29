SALT LAKE CITY — MacKenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, will be giving away half of her fortune to charity, CNN reports.

Bezos, whose net worth hovers around $37 billion, signed the Giving Pledge, “which encourages the world's richest people to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills,” according to CNN.

Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates launched the initiative back in 2010. Upwards of 200 people have signed the pledge to give back their lifetime earnings.

MacKenzie Bezos — who has a net worth of $36.6 billion and is one of the richest people in the world following her divorce to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — said in a statement that she has “a disproportionate amount of money to share."

"No drive has more positive ripple effects than the desire to be of service. There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others — time, attention, knowledge, patience, creativity, talent, effort, humor, compassion," Bezos said in a letter dated May 25, according to NBC News.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she said in the letter, according to NBC News.

Jeff Bezos reacted to the news on Twitter, praising his ex-wife.

MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie. https://t.co/S2gLLBQyRQ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 28, 2019

“MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie.”

Others who signed the pledge on Tuesday included WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, Pinterest co-founder Paul Sciarra and CoinBase CEO Brian Armstrong.