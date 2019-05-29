SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials said Thursday that three visitors to Hawaii’s Big Island have reportedly been infected with rat lungworm disease.

Hawaii’s Department of Health said on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed three cases of the disease, which are all reportedly unrelated.

The three new cases would bring the total amount of cases to five in 2019 and 10 in 2018, according to the health department.

One person was infected after he or she ate a slug on a dare back in December 2018, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The other two people visited Hawaii island’s western side. It’s unclear how the two became infected. However, one person ate a salad and the other ate fruits and vegetables during their time in the state, the Star-Advertiser reports.

Deeper: According to USA Today, rat lungworm disease, also known as angiostrongyliasis, is carried out by parasitic worms. The disease can lead to problems in a person’s brain and spine.

“Most people are infected when they accidentally consume one of the worms,” according to USA Today.

The disease can lead to severe headaches and neck stiffness. More severe issues related to the disease include neurological problems, disability and meningitis, according to the CDC.