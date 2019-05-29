Marco Garcia, Associated Press
In this Sept. 24, 2014, file photo, beach goers frolic on the black sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Hawaii. A California couple on their honeymoon believe they contracted the rat lungworm disease in the remote Hana area of Maui early this year. After the newlyweds' plight with the disease recently got attention online, the couple and some experts accused Hawaii of failing to adequately warn tourists and residents of the danger.

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials said Thursday that three visitors to Hawaii’s Big Island have reportedly been infected with rat lungworm disease.

  • Hawaii’s Department of Health said on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed three cases of the disease, which are all reportedly unrelated.
  • One person was infected after he or she ate a slug on a dare back in December 2018, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The other two people visited Hawaii island’s western side. It’s unclear how the two became infected. However, one person ate a salad and the other ate fruits and vegetables during their time in the state, the Star-Advertiser reports.

Deeper: According to USA Today, rat lungworm disease, also known as angiostrongyliasis, is carried out by parasitic worms. The disease can lead to problems in a person’s brain and spine.

“Most people are infected when they accidentally consume one of the worms,” according to USA Today.

The disease can lead to severe headaches and neck stiffness. More severe issues related to the disease include neurological problems, disability and meningitis, according to the CDC.

