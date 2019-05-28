SALT LAKE CITY — Katy Perry is back.

The singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that she’ll be dropping a new single titled “Never Really Over” on May 31.

The announcement features Perry in a vibrant orange and yellow dress with a tangled, frizzy mane in a bright orange frame.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are rumors the song will be a collaboration with music producers Zedd and Dreamlab. It could also mean that (cross your fingers) a new album is on its way.

Fans are over the moon about the announcement. It will be Perry’s first solo pop single since the release of “Hey Hey Hey” in 2018, according to EW.

And just like that, pop was saved. @katyperry is releasing a new single called "Never Really Over" on Friday: https://t.co/ratMKKYlDa pic.twitter.com/G5QhCdsWLW — idolator (@idolator) May 28, 2019

“And just like that, pop was saved,” @idolator tweeted about Perry’s announcement.

“FOR THOSE WHO SAID THAT KATY PERRY IS OVER SHE’S COMING TO SHUT UP THEIR MOUTHS,” @darkperrysk2 tweeted.

THIS SINGLE IS GONNA BE MASSIVE! 🔥 MS. KATY PERRY IS COMING FOR BLOOD! #KatyPerry #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/e6kkOstnJC — KP STAN | rannieperry (@lovelightperry) May 28, 2019

“THIS SINGLE IS GONNA BE MASSIVE!,” @lovelightperry tweeted. “MS. KATY PERRY IS COMING FOR BLOOD!”

“Never Really Over” is slated to release on all platforms this Friday.