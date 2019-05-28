SALT LAKE CITY — Did you catch the Utah reference on “The Bachelorette” on Monday night?

During the episode, the contestant Connor S. was selected to have a one-on-one date with the show’s bachelorette Hannah. But things didn’t go as planned since Hannah went to the emergency room for passing out (they never explained what happened).

So Connor was invited over to Hannah’s place for their date. Connor stopped at a store on the way to grab some soup, flowers and a card.

“The two spend time kissing and cuddling, and Connor opens up to her about when his mother had a stroke when he was 13 years old. It taught him how strong his parents' relationship was,” according to USA Today.

During his story about his mother’s stroke, Connor said the family had been skiing in Deer Valley, Utah.

Connor S. has clear ties to Utah. As Refinery29 points out, Connor’s Instagram feed is full of photos of him skiing in Park City.