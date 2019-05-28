HOLLADAY — Two students at Howard Driggs Elementary were named national winners in the 2019 Smokey Bear Poster Contest.

Penny Atkinson was named the fourth-grade national and overall grand prize winner, while

Eleanor Pratt was named the national second-grade poster winner.

Penny and her family will be honored during a recognition ceremony this summer in Washington, D.C., while Eleanor received a $50 award from the National Garden Clubs Inc.

The contest, sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and the National Garden Clubs Inc., invites elementary students to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention through original drawings of Smokey Bear.