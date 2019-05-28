KEARNS — Police arrested a man who they say walked around residential areas in Kearns over the weekend and randomly fired shots into the air.

Geronimo Cuara-Circutin, 27, of West Valley City, was arrested Sunday for investigation of five counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

According to Unified police, Cuara-Circutin was spotted by witnesses in the Kearns area firing three shots as he walked along Jarrad Street, another round on Parkwood Drive, and "continued down Coriander Drive and shot another round. Again multiple witnesses saw him shooting," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Police say he was firing in the air, but "with no regard to safety of the children playing or citizens out and in their yards on a holiday weekend," the report states.

According to court records, Cuara-Circutin is living in the country illegally and was previously deported.

In 2011, he was convicted in West Jordan Justice Court of possession of drug paraphernalia and deported in 2012.

In 2017, he was charged in 3rd District Court for an incident similar to his most recent arrest, according to court records. Charging documents say Cuara-Circutin was intoxicated and randomly firing a gun. The state charges were dropped when a federal indictment was filed on charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and illegal re-entry. He was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.