SALT LAKE CITY — Alaska Airlines is giving away a free trip to Maui on Twitter.

Contestants just need to tweet a GIF for a chance to win.

The airline announced the Maui Flyaway sweepstakes on May 28 via Twitter and asked those interested in winning to show why they want to go to Maui in GIF form alongside the hashtag #AlaskaMauiFlyAway.

Maui films, Maui flights, & Maui fun? You could win all three!



To enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to the @mauifilmfest, 5 nights at the @FSMaui Hotel and 2 roundtrip tickets, reply with a GIF showing why you want to go to Maui & include the hashtag #AlaskaMauiFlyAway. pic.twitter.com/Yj7C6nFZP0 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 28, 2019

The trip includes two round-trip tickets for a five-night trip to the Maui Film Festival. Winners will stay at the Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, but need to be 21 or older and available on June 12-17.

The official rules also note the contest runs through May 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT and can be entered via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Winners will be notified via direct message and will have 48 hours to accept the prize, which is worth $12,504.05.

The Maui Film Festival starts on June 12 and will feature award ceremonies featuring Paul Rudd (“Avengers: Endgame”), Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Joe Manganiello (“Rampage”). Other events include chocolate and food tasting as well as a short film showcase.

Some of the competition for the sweepstakes is already pretty strong, too. Here are a few examples of why some contenders want to visit Hawaii:

This preschool teacher in snowy Utah desperately needs some beach time ☀️🌴 #AlaskaMauiFlyAway pic.twitter.com/LmA88qRLOd — Moriah (@MoriahLuthy) May 28, 2019

Obviously to meet this guy, he lives there right? #alaskamauiflyaway pic.twitter.com/vL49JJtcL9 — Jenny Urbano (@JennyJUrbano) May 28, 2019

#AlaskaMauiFlyAway my full time job and full time biochem coursework has me needing a vacation pic.twitter.com/Yt8Ry40XHv — the demon barista of fleet street (@nkkorssjoen) May 28, 2019

Because it’s already HOT in AZ and my girlfriend would love to go to Maui for the first time #AlaskaMauiFlyAway pic.twitter.com/wgvvqBlZZp — 🇱🇸 Colin (@CascadiaColin) May 28, 2019