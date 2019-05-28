SALT LAKE CITY — Alaska Airlines is giving away a free trip to Maui on Twitter.
Contestants just need to tweet a GIF for a chance to win.
The airline announced the Maui Flyaway sweepstakes on May 28 via Twitter and asked those interested in winning to show why they want to go to Maui in GIF form alongside the hashtag #AlaskaMauiFlyAway.
The trip includes two round-trip tickets for a five-night trip to the Maui Film Festival. Winners will stay at the Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, but need to be 21 or older and available on June 12-17.
The official rules also note the contest runs through May 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT and can be entered via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Winners will be notified via direct message and will have 48 hours to accept the prize, which is worth $12,504.05.
The Maui Film Festival starts on June 12 and will feature award ceremonies featuring Paul Rudd (“Avengers: Endgame”), Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Joe Manganiello (“Rampage”). Other events include chocolate and food tasting as well as a short film showcase.
Some of the competition for the sweepstakes is already pretty strong, too. Here are a few examples of why some contenders want to visit Hawaii: