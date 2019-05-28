SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple reports suggest that Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin, was fully aware of her parents’ scheme to bribe their children’s way into the University of Southern California.

Unnamed sources told Us Weekly that she “fully knew” that her mother, Loughlin, and father, Mossimo Giannulli, were scheming to get their children into the University of Southern California.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source told Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested on charges accusing them of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for USC, even though they had never competed in crew.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy in the nationwide college admissions scandal, which has seen other wealthy parents, including “Desperate Housewives” alum Felicity Huffman, plead guilty.

Context: Jade’s career has taken a hit because of the scandal. In the immediate aftermath, she lost partnerships with a number of groups, including Sephora, which sponsors her because of her YouTube success. As I wrote, Olivia Jade felt “devastated” by the scandal and what it meant for her career.

Flashback: Reports in May revealed Olivia Jade wants to return to USC once the scandal is over. USC said back in March that it will review individual cases for children whose parents were involved with the scam. As I wrote, Olivia Jade and Giannulli remain students at the university but their status is on hold.