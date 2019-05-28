1 of 3
View 3 Items
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Sweat drips off the face of Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) during a Mountain West Conference semifinal game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Related Link

LOGAN — After an outstanding freshman season, Utah State Aggies big man Neemias Queta opted to enter his name in the NBA draft while leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

Following a process over the last month that has included a workout with the Utah Jazz and an appearance at the NBA draft combine, Queta has opted to go back to Utah State for his sophomore season.

Queta announced his decision via a video he posted on Twitter Tuesday, a day before the deadline to return to school and maintain collegiate eligibility.

"Aggie Nation, I'm back," Queta said in the video.

https://twitter.com/ryanwmcdonald/status/1133431918177841152
Comment on this story

For the Aggies, the return of the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Queta is massive. The Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after arriving from Portugal, Queta averaged 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists per game in the 2018-2019 season as Utah State won the conference and made the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Craig Smith.

With Queta back, the Aggies will be returning their top four leading scorers and most of their main rotation from last season.

From a draft perspective, Queta was one of the biggest prospects measured at the combine, but he didn't test all that well in drills and struggled during gameplay.

The draft will be held on June 20.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com