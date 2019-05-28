LOGAN — After an outstanding freshman season, Utah State Aggies big man Neemias Queta opted to enter his name in the NBA draft while leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

Following a process over the last month that has included a workout with the Utah Jazz and an appearance at the NBA draft combine, Queta has opted to go back to Utah State for his sophomore season.

Queta announced his decision via a video he posted on Twitter Tuesday, a day before the deadline to return to school and maintain collegiate eligibility.

"Aggie Nation, I'm back," Queta said in the video.

For the Aggies, the return of the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Queta is massive. The Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after arriving from Portugal, Queta averaged 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists per game in the 2018-2019 season as Utah State won the conference and made the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Craig Smith.

With Queta back, the Aggies will be returning their top four leading scorers and most of their main rotation from last season.

From a draft perspective, Queta was one of the biggest prospects measured at the combine, but he didn't test all that well in drills and struggled during gameplay.

The draft will be held on June 20.