SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer could eclipse Ken Jennings’ earnings total by next week.

As USA Today notes, Holzhauer defended his crown on Monday, winning his 28th straight game with $130,222. His total now sits at $2,194,557.

Ken Jennings earned $2,520,700 during his 74-game win streak back in 2004. Holzhauer needs only $326,143 to tie Jennings’ record in consecutive games.

Holzhauer averages around $70,000 per game, according to Slate, which means he’s between four and five games away from beating Jennings’ record. Some solid performances this week could put him over the hump by Friday.

However, Brad Rutter earned $4.7 million if you include the “Tournament of Champions,” and Jennings won $3.4 million, according to my report for the Deseret News.

Holzhauer won Monday night’s game pretty easily. His $130,222 win total was $905 off the one-day record for earnings, which Holzhauer set himself back on April 9, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.