SALT LAKE CITY — A minor league baseball team is in major hot water with some fans after airing a Memorial Day tribute video that equated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The video, which played on the scoreboard between a Fresno Grizzlies doubleheader Monday, is called “Memorial Day Tribute—We Are Americans” and starts with a series of patriotic images with audio from Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address playing in the background.

At the three-minute mark in the video, Reagan can be heard saying, “As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries...” as images of antifa protesters, Kim Jong Un, Fidel Castro and Ocasio-Cortez are shown on the screen.

The Grizzlies, who are a Triple-A minor-league affiliate with the Washington Nationals, according to The Sacramento Bee, issued a statement late Monday night addressing the video.

“We are aware of the problem with the Memorial Day tribute video shown in the ballpark between games of Monday’s doubleheader,” the statement reads. “A pre-produced video from outside our front office was selected; unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion.

“We apologize to our fans and to our community for the error and for not properly vetting the video. We also apologize to those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.”

The Grizzlies released a direct apology to Ocasio-Cortez two hours later.

We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

Social media reacted to the video, too.

Beyond belief - I have friends in Fresno, and will do everything possible to make sure they and their friends' friends never set foot in your ballpark again. #FightFascism #WhiteTrumpAmerikkka — Tom Meek (@TVCCS) May 28, 2019

“Beyond belief - I have friends in Fresno, and will do everything possible to make sure they and their friends' friends never set foot in your ballpark again,” @TVCCS tweeted.

Those of us who really love America think the clip was spot on. No need to apologize for the truth. — victoria kloch (@vKloch) May 28, 2019

“Those of us who really love America think the clip was spot on. No need to apologize for the truth,” @vKloch tweeted.

How absolutely awful...a tribute to fallen warriors turned into political party wand-waving. All of you applauding should be ashamed of yourselves. RIP for those fallen in duty. — Deestylistics (@roxxihearts) May 28, 2019

“How absolutely awful...a tribute to fallen warriors turned into political party wand-waving,” @roxxihearts tweeted. “All of you applauding should be ashamed of yourselves. RIP for those fallen in duty.”

Ocasio-Cortez hadn’t addressed the video at the time of this article’s publication, but she tweeted Monday, “Today, #MemorialDay, we honor the lives of all those who gave their lives, both abroad and at home, in service to our country.

Today, #MemorialDay, we honor the lives of all those who gave their lives, both abroad and at home, in service to our country.



It’s a hard day for many. Take time to be there for one another; to check in, share stories, reflect, or mark quietly with a moment of gratitude. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2019

“It’s a hard day for many,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Take time to be there for one another; to check in, share stories, reflect, or mark quietly with a moment of gratitude.”