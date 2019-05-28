SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resource’s Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 8, meaning anyone can fish at any public body of water in the state without a license.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone fishing with you and introduce them to the sport,” Randy Oplinger, sport fisheries coordinator for the division, said in a statement. “And, early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water fish, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.” For those who don’t have fishing equipment or would like some fishing tips, they can check out of one of six DWR fishing events across the state:

• Smith Park Pond, 2500 W. 4000 North, Farr West, Weber County, 8 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen. While the event is free, please register at eventbrite.com and search for "free fishing day" and "Utah." For more information, email [email protected] or call. 385-515-6447.

• Bountiful Pond, 1275 W. 1600 North, Woods Cross, 10 a.m. to noon. DWR conservation officers and Wood Cross police will help beginning anglers bait hooks and catch fish. Free pizza and prizes. The DWR will have a few on rods and reels on hand for people to borrow.

• Lower Stillwater Pond, Forest Road 134, Hanna, Duchesne County, 9 a.m. to noon. The Blue Ribbon Fishery includes several ponds with a variety of fish. The event will include a fishing derby for kids, snacks, prizes, education clinics, a visit from Smokey Bear and a demonstration on how fish are stocked in ponds. To get to the pond, drive north on state Route 87 from Duchesne and turn left onto 21000 West and then continue on that road into Mountain Home. Then, turn left onto 6750 North/Rock Creek Road, which turns into forest Road 134. Follow to the pond. For more information, email [email protected] or call 435-828-0008. While the event is free, please register at eventbrite.com and search for "free fishing day" and "Utah."

• Moose Pond, Manila, Daggett County, 9 a.m. to noon. The event will include a fishing derby for kids, snacks, prizes, education clinics and a visit from Smokey Bear. Moose Pond is located at about mile 8 off of the Flaming Gorge-Uintas National Scenic Byway about 19 miles south of Manila. For more information email [email protected] or call 435-828-0008. While the event is free, please register at eventbrite.com and search for "free fishing day" and "Utah."

• Bristlecone Pond, Brian Head, Iron County, 9 a.m. to noon. The event, geared toward beginning anglers, will include fishing rods, tackle, bait, lunch and a drawing with prizes. For more information, email [email protected] or call 435-868-8756. While the event is free, register at eventbrite.com and search for "free fishing day" and "Utah."

• Little Reservoir, Beaver, 9 a.m. to noon. This workshop will include information about fishing rules and regulations and the different fish species found in the area. Fishing equipment will also be available, as will lunch and a drawing with prizes. To get to Little Reservoir from Beaver, travel east on state Route 153 for 10 miles. Turn right on Kents Lake Road for 0.8 miles. For more information, email [email protected] or call 435-559-0798. While the event is free, register at eventbrite.com and search for "free fishing day" and "Utah."