LOGAN – Utah State’s Sindri Gudmundsson was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, May 26, it was announced on Tuesday. The award is voted on by a statewide media panel.

It is the first time this year and fifth time in his career that Gudmundsson has been named USU’s student-athlete of the week. With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

The junior from Kopavogur, Iceland, punched his third straight ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Finals by taking the top spot in the javelin with a throw of 73.68 meters (241-09.00) at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships last weekend at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

Gudmundsson will compete in the finals of the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday, June 5, at 5:45 p.m., in Austin, Texas. Gudmundsson ranks ninth in the nation in the event.

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD – Senior Cierra Simmons-Mecham (Soda Springs, Idaho) punched her second straight ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Finals by placing 12th in the quarterfinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:59.22 at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships last weekend at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.

