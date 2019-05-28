SALT LAKE CITY — Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow announced on Monday that she is pregnant with twins.

In an Instagram post, Willow shared a photo of two baby outfits and a sonogram along with a framed photo of the words, "and then there were four."

"@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" Palin wrote in the past. She added the hashtag #twins in the post, too.

Sarah Palin, Alaska's former governor, wrote in a comment on the post that she was “ECSTATIC & BLESSED x2” for the new baby.

Willow Palin married Ricky Bailey back in September 2018 after they were engaged back in December 2017, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Willow’s sister Bristol Palin has two daughters, Atlee, 2, and Sailor, 3, and a son Tripp, 10.