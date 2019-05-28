SALT LAKE CITY — Apple recently announced a significant upgrade to the iPod Touch’s processor — which should lead to increased gaming capability.

According to the Verge, the refresh is the first for the MP3 device since 2015. The new device keeps the same form factor, screen size, buttons and cameras but adds an A10 Fusion chip processor, which is also used for the iPhone 7.

Apple’s press release notes the beefier processor provides enough power for users to make group FaceTime calls and play around with augmented reality apps. The company also claims the new devices triple graphics capabilities compared to the previous sixth-generation iPods.

The new iPod also comes before the launch of the Apple Arcade subscription service. The company claims iPod owners will have access to “over 100 new and exclusive games with no ads or additional purchases, and the ability to download games for offline play.”

The new models start at $199 for a 32 GB device and reach up to $399 for a new 256 GB model. Six color options are also available — space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and Product Red (a dark red finish).

Apple Arcade was announced last March and will be available this fall. According to the Verge, the subscription service will be available for all Apple devices. “SimCity” creator Will Wright is also apparently creating a new game for the service, while other game publishers like Sega and Konami are on board.