SPANISH FORK — Wet weather has bounced the 5A softball tournament back several days and to many venues throughout the Wasatch Front.

Four games are scheduled to be played at the Spanish Fork Sports Park, and because of the facility's access to high-speed internet, we will be bringing you those games live.

Here's the schedule:

Field 2

East vs. Cottonwood, noon

Skyridge vs. Springville, 2 p.m.

Field 3

Murray vs. Maple Mountain, noon

East/Cottonwood winner vs. Murray/Maple Mountain winner, 2 p.m.