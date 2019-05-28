SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 28.
Rural police departments struggle to attract officers. This new Utah-based program offers a potential solution.
From gridiron to journalist to pulpit, Vai Sikahema accepts another big challenge
Utah ranked in the top 10 states for online safety for kids. Here's why
Rock On: BYU simply must go back to the Potato Bowl for THIS
Her editor initially rejected it. Now this Utah author's Pinocchio-inspired tale is getting its own series
Evidence ties uncle to missing 5-year-old Utah girl, police say
A look at our business coverage:
How a Utah startup is trying to launch a 'small but smart' tiny house movement
Above average rain impacting Utah farmers
Utah's Nuvi acquires local health care social media startup
'Prodigy' founder taking Utah's Teal Drones to unexplored heights
First wave of new outdoor gear design pros from USU finding early success
A look at our top-read stories:
'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer almost lost $35,000 over question about Idaho
This Utah couple took 'family' photos with their car's supercharger after being asked to have kidsComment on this story
How a new Latter-day Saint program is helping Pacific Islanders fight diabetes
What you can do to reduce deaths, injuries from teen driver crashes this summer
News from the U.S. and world:
80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado | ABC News
Europe’s centrists lose majority in EU elections, Brexit Party surges | NY Post
Prison fighting leaves at least 55 dead in northern Brazil | The New York Times
Iran hits out at U.S. after Trump nuclear weapons comment | Al Jazeera
Election puts Europe on the front line of the battle with populism | The New York Times