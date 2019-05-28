Rick Loomis, For the Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 28.

Rural police departments struggle to attract officers. This new Utah-based program offers a potential solution.

From gridiron to journalist to pulpit, Vai Sikahema accepts another big challenge

Utah ranked in the top 10 states for online safety for kids. Here's why

Rock On: BYU simply must go back to the Potato Bowl for THIS

Her editor initially rejected it. Now this Utah author's Pinocchio-inspired tale is getting its own series

Evidence ties uncle to missing 5-year-old Utah girl, police say

A look at our business coverage:

How a Utah startup is trying to launch a 'small but smart' tiny house movement

Above average rain impacting Utah farmers

Utah's Nuvi acquires local health care social media startup

'Prodigy' founder taking Utah's Teal Drones to unexplored heights

First wave of new outdoor gear design pros from USU finding early success

A look at our top-read stories:

'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer almost lost $35,000 over question about Idaho

This Utah couple took 'family' photos with their car's supercharger after being asked to have kids

How a new Latter-day Saint program is helping Pacific Islanders fight diabetes

What you can do to reduce deaths, injuries from teen driver crashes this summer

News from the U.S. and world:

80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado | ABC News

Europe’s centrists lose majority in EU elections, Brexit Party surges | NY Post

Prison fighting leaves at least 55 dead in northern Brazil | The New York Times

Iran hits out at U.S. after Trump nuclear weapons comment | Al Jazeera

Election puts Europe on the front line of the battle with populism | The New York Times