Is Jordan Love one of the best quarterbacks in the country?

CBS Sports’ Ben Kercheval thinks so.

The writer compiled a list of the top 50 quarterbacks in all of college football, separating them into five tiers.

Tier I is filled with quarterbacks who have “All-American and award season aspirations, which include the Heisman Trophy.”

Tier II, meanwhile, includes “some all-conference selections and a few fringe Heisman contenders.”

Tier III is the largest tier, filled with “established starters across the entire FBS.”

Tiers IV and V include quarterbacks who are either “primed for breakout seasons” or “transfer quarterbacks … looking to make the most of their second opportunity.”

Only one signal-caller from the state Utah made any of the tiers, and that would be Love.

Love was considered a Tier II quarterback, alongside the likes of Houston’s D’Eriq King, North Texas’ Mason Fine, Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, to name a few.

Six of the 10 quarterbacks in the tier are from Group of Five schools, something Kercheval was quick to point out.

“More than half of this tier is made up of quarterbacks from Group of Five programs,” he said. “This speaks to the idea that these players are putting up big numbers, even if against lesser competition, and will probably be first or second-team all-conference selections. They may even flirt with some Heisman chatter along the way. Plus, this is just a spectacular year for Group of Five signal-callers.”

Puka Nacua is “completely different”

Orem's Puka Nacua pulls in a long pass for a first down after multiple penalties set up a first-and-41 play in the 4A football state championship game against Dixie at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

While most college football fans in Utah are well aware of Puka Nacua, the Deseret News’ reigning Mr. Football, many followers of the Washington Huskies — Nacua’s chosen university — are not.

It was for that reason that Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Vorel penned an extensive feature on the Utah county and Orem High product, who was the Huskies’ highest-rated signing this recruiting season.

Former BYU wideout Ross Apo, Orem High football coach Jeremy Hill and Nacua himself all speak in the story, whether it be to Nacua’s talent, work ethic, desire or potential.

Potential, ultimately, is the question with Nacua, as in when will the 2018 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year make good on it.

Both Apo and Hill expect him to make an immediate impact.

“(Puka) told me by the time it was Game 4 or 5, when they play BYU, that he’ll be starting by then,” Hill told Vorel. “I realistically think if he’s not starting he’ll be a contributor right away.”

Apo was no different.

“A healthy Puka is playing as a true freshman anywhere.”

Most underappreciated college basketball programs

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (20) drives against Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) during a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game against the Oregon Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

It may not be college basketball season, but that didn’t stop the verified Twitter account @marchmadness, the “official NCAA March Madness destination for all things Division I NCAA Men's Basketball,” from attempting to turn hearts and minds back to the hardwood.

Specifically that meant publishing a list of the most underappreciated college basketball programs in the country, per NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz.

Which programs are under-appreciated?



Here's @TheAndyKatz's list:

🏀 Temple

🏀 FSU

🏀 St. Bonaventure

🏀 Baylor

🏀 Seton Hall

🏀 Purdue

🏀 Fresno State

🏀 Utah

🏀 Florida

🏀 Saint Mary's pic.twitter.com/zPaFvmgYXo — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 24, 2019

Making the list was Utah, with Utah men’s basketball considered the most underappreciated program in the Pac-12.

Other teams of note included Saint Mary's out of the WCC, Purdue in the Big Ten, Florida in the SEC and Fresno State in the Mountain West.

Remembering Donovan Mitchell’s 2017 NBA draft workout

With predraft workouts in full swing around most of the NBA, Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony saw fit to remind fans of Donovan Mitchell’s breakout performance two years ago.

Tony Finau finished in second place in the Fort Worth Invitational over the weekend, at nine under par, behind Kevin Na (-13).

His performance was chock-full of highlights, none more so than this.