FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After two outstanding days at the NCAA Golf Championship, University of Utah’s Kyler Dunkle struggled in his final two rounds as he shot a 79 in his final round Monday afternoon following a 77 the day before. That left him in a tie for 28th place at 8-over-par 296.

Dunkle, a senior from Colorado, had started off with rounds of 69 and 71, which put him in a tie for fourth place, just two shots off the lead. However, he made three double bogeys in Sunday’s round and followed with seven bogeys and no birdies in his final 18 holes. Before Monday he had made 14 birdies.

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won individual honors at 10-under-par 278 by five shots over Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk.

Now Dunkle will try his hand as a professional, as he has already qualified for the PGA Tour Canada and will play in his first tournament next month.