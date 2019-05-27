LAYTON — A college basketball player from Layton died early Sunday when her car drifted into oncoming traffic and hit two other vehicles in Washington state.

Rachel Odima, 20, died in the 2 a.m. crash two miles north of Wenatchee, according to the Washington State Patrol. Odima was a sophomore on the Wenatchee Valley College women's basketball team and served on the student senate as director of intramural recreation. She was set to graduate this spring.

"This is a painful day for the WVC community. Our students are the heart of our campus and to lose one of them is incredibly difficult," WVC President Jim Richardson said in a statement. "Rachel's family and her friends here on campus are in our thoughts today. Words cannot express our sympathy for this loss."

Odima graduated from Layton High School in 2017 and received second-team all-state honors in basketball from the Deseret News.

Odima was driving south on Washington Route 97A when her Toyota Corolla veered into oncoming traffic, according to a tweet from Washington State Patrol trooper John Bryant.

A northbound Toyota 4Runner swerved into the southbound lane to try to avoid the car, but the two vehicles collided, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Corolla continued sliding and hit the side of another northbound car.

Odima's car came to rest upside-down in a ditch off the northbound side of the highway. She was wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene as a result of the crash, according to the state patrol.