LIHUE, Hawaii — A 70-year-old Utah man has died in Hawaii.

The Kauai Police Department says Washington Bennett IV of Utah was body boarding before he was found unresponsive in waters off Kauai on Friday.

People brought him to shore and began CPR.

Emergency responders arrived and took him to a hospital, but he was not revived.

Authorities say volunteer grief counselors assisted the man's family.

An autopsy is planned.