BOWL GLAMPING
Should BYU ever return to the Potato Bowl — where it played last year — accommodations should be a no-brainer: The Big Idaho Potato Hotel.
Formerly a traveling exhibit to promote the state’s most famous crop, it has been converted into a single-room hotel that charges $200 a night.
Just wondering, is this how it works when you go to the Camping World Bowl?
ALMOST EVERYTHING
Former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson said last week he experienced practically everything during his college football career.
“If a circumstance can happen to a college football player on the field,” he said, “I’ve been there.”
Not necessarily.
He never got to play Wagner in October.
BLUE CHRISTMAS
BYU already knew it was guaranteed an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl if it is bowl eligible in 2019. Now it also knows the time: 6 p.m. MST on Christmas Eve.
Speaking of Christmas, this feels slightly like opening presents early and finding you got socks, doesn’t it?
COPY THAT
Knowing your destination ahead of time isn’t always bad.
Alabama always knows where it’s going to be playing in bowl season, too.
STOP THE ACTION
At the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims twice tried to give him a good-luck kiss as he approached the final round, but he jerked back, not wanting to lose concentration.
Apparently golf is no place for canoodling, because he went on to win the event.
So now we know why Tiger Woods’ winless streak lasted so long.
PERFECTLY PETE
Pete Rose is finally in the Hall of Fame!
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.
USA Today detailed the quirky hall that includes such figures as the “Crying Piccolo Girl” of Villanova fame, Count Chocula and Charles Barkley.
Sources say Rose has already put down $100 on when he’ll be inducted into the Hair Helmet Hall of Fame.
LOVE WINS?
A Florida man is claiming Dennis Rodman slapped him in the face at a bar, but the Worm says he has never hit anyone in his life.
That must be comforting for the cameraman Rodman kicked in the groin.
HANGING THE LOSS
Former MLB pitcher Benjamin Hendrickson, now an accountant, has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by swindle, totaling $145,000.
Yup, looks like he’s on the hook for both of ‘em.
GONE GUY
From the Onion, with an accompanying photo of injured Kevin Durant: “Employee Using Up Sick Days Before Leaving Company.”