BOWL GLAMPING

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) dives in for a touchdown 35-10 over the Broncos after the PAT, during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Should BYU ever return to the Potato Bowl — where it played last year — accommodations should be a no-brainer: The Big Idaho Potato Hotel.

Formerly a traveling exhibit to promote the state’s most famous crop, it has been converted into a single-room hotel that charges $200 a night.

Just wondering, is this how it works when you go to the Camping World Bowl?

ALMOST EVERYTHING

Tom Smart Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Riley Nelson (13) during first half action as BYU plays Idaho in the Cougar's final home football game on 2012 Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012,in Provo, Utah.

Former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson said last week he experienced practically everything during his college football career.

“If a circumstance can happen to a college football player on the field,” he said, “I’ve been there.”

Not necessarily.

He never got to play Wagner in October.

BLUE CHRISTMAS

The 2019 Hawaii Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. MDT) and will be aired on ESPN.

BYU already knew it was guaranteed an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl if it is bowl eligible in 2019. Now it also knows the time: 6 p.m. MST on Christmas Eve.

Speaking of Christmas, this feels slightly like opening presents early and finding you got socks, doesn’t it?

COPY THAT

AP Alabama is introduced before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Knowing your destination ahead of time isn’t always bad.

Alabama always knows where it’s going to be playing in bowl season, too.

STOP THE ACTION

At the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims twice tried to give him a good-luck kiss as he approached the final round, but he jerked back, not wanting to lose concentration.

Apparently golf is no place for canoodling, because he went on to win the event.

AP Brooks Koepka, left, kisses his girlfriend Jena Sims after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

So now we know why Tiger Woods’ winless streak lasted so long.

PERFECTLY PETE

Pete Rose is finally in the Hall of Fame!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

USA Today detailed the quirky hall that includes such figures as the “Crying Piccolo Girl” of Villanova fame, Count Chocula and Charles Barkley.

Sources say Rose has already put down $100 on when he’ll be inducted into the Hair Helmet Hall of Fame.

LOVE WINS?

A Florida man is claiming Dennis Rodman slapped him in the face at a bar, but the Worm says he has never hit anyone in his life.

That must be comforting for the cameraman Rodman kicked in the groin.

HANGING THE LOSS

Former Brewers pitcher Benjamin Hendrickson has pled guilty to stealing $145,000 as an accountant: https://t.co/SIXQj5L7tA pic.twitter.com/aARBh7mv4m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 14, 2019

Former MLB pitcher Benjamin Hendrickson, now an accountant, has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by swindle, totaling $145,000.

Yup, looks like he’s on the hook for both of ‘em.

GONE GUY

Employee Using Up Sick Days Before Leaving Company https://t.co/7X5i7RG6CU pic.twitter.com/drIewvx2zI — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 21, 2019

From the Onion, with an accompanying photo of injured Kevin Durant: “Employee Using Up Sick Days Before Leaving Company.”