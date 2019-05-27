LOGAN — The search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley of Logan resumed Monday morning with some 200 searchers from federal, state and local agencies participating, Logan police said.

Logan Police Department Logan Police poster

Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said officers worked through the night to follow leads and review video obtained on their searches.

The girl was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday and was discovered missing from her home on the west side of Logan about 9:30 that morning. Her uncle, Alex Whipple, 21, who had been at the house that night, was also gone.

Whipple, who was believed to be traveling on foot, was located by police on Saturday afternoon and taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Whipple has been uncooperative with police and is considered a suspect in Elizabeth's disappearance, Logan police said.

On Sunday, Budge said police have "several locations where we believe we've found some evidentiary items that will help link Mr. Whipple to this case."

Police are asking residents of southwest Logan, Nibley, Hyrum and Mount Sterling to watch for suspicious items on their property. If they find anything, police ask that they not touch it and call 435-753-7555 immediately.

Residents who have video surveillance cameras or smart doorbells and reside between 300 South to 100 North and 300 West to 600 West are asked to check their videos and cameras for the hours of 2 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue jeans. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair with bangs. She has brown eyes.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.