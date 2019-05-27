SALT LAKE CITY — Under first-year director of skiing Fredrik Landstedt, the Utah ski team is batting a thousand.

One year, one national championship.

The Utes won the 2019 NCAA championship, marking their 13th skiing national title and the second in three years.

Landstedt found instant success at Utah in his first year on the job. Previously, Landstedt spent 21 years as the director of skiing at New Mexico, which voted to get rid of its skiing program in 2018 — effective after the 2019 season. Landstedt filled the vacancy at Utah after former head man Kevin Sweeney resigned following 14 seasons and two national championships.

“I had been coaching for the past 20 years. I was down in New Mexico with the UNM ski team. I had been thinking the last few years down there, looking for a change. When I saw that the Utah position was open, I found it very interesting to me to apply. My goal has always been to coach a team and try to win the NCAA championship, and definitely in Utah, there’s a lot bigger chance of having a team that can do that frequently. That was one big draw. I know that the support and the location here in Utah is great for skiing. The support from athletics and alumni is a huge part of it, too. It makes it a fun place to coach,” Landstedt said.

The Utes finished the 2019 NCAA championships with 530.5 points, 54.5 ahead of Vermont, to comfortably bring home the trophy.

Utah turned in 12 All-Americans, with eight first-teamers. Julia Richter finished first in the women’s 5K freestyle and second in women’s 15K classical, Roni Remme finished second in women’s giant slalom and slalom and Maximilian Bie finished third in men’s 20K classical.

“That’s of course a great feeling, to be winning. We had been doing well the whole season, but it’s obviously tough to come in to the championship being a favorite and living up to it. I was trying to keep everyone relaxed and skiing up to their highest potential, and then have a good plan towards the end with the alpine team. They would ski and get enough points to keep us on top. It just feels very nice, it feels very good to be able to do it and to see how happy everyone is with us winning,” Landstedt said.

Mark Engel, who earned All-America honors with a ninth-place finish in the men’s slalom at the NCAAs, has a unique perspective, having been on the 2014 and 2019 Utah ski team. In between his stints at the U., Engel competed for the U.S. Ski Team and represented the United States at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where he finished 31st in slalom. His highlight of the Olympic experience was that his parents came to watch and support him — marking the first time they had left the United States.

“This year, we had a bigger team than in 2014. We had a bigger alpine ski team — definitely a lot of guys and gals that could succeed in every race. The coaching staff has changed, all new coaches from when I had been on the team,” Engel said of the contrast between 2014 and 2019. “I enjoyed the coaches on both programs, but I thought this year, the coaches just really did an excellent job. JJ (Johnson), the head alpine coach, really did a good job of allowing each individual athlete to do what they need to do to succeed, being able to communicate differently with different people.”

Courtesy Utah Athletics University of Utah ski team member Eirin Engeset in action.

Much of Utah’s skiing roster is filled with international students — with 18 athletes hailing from countries outside the United States. Landstedt and the staff try and help newcomers get used to the new surroundings, making sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible. The team tends to live together in off-campus housing and have a lot of barbeques.

“They get integrated pretty fast. Generally, international athletes really love it here. I think they love to be at such a nice university, really close to the mountains. That’s kind of what they’re used to from home, having the mountains close and a lot of outdoor activities,” Landstedt said.

Guro Jordheim, from Norway, is one of those international athletes. In her three years at Utah, Jordheim has flourished, earning All-America honors each season. Preparing for the NCAA championships is a yearlong affair. In the spring and summer, the team is weight training and running to build up strength and stamina. For Jordheim and the Nordic team, they do roller-skiing during the offseason, then train in Park City during the season.

The pressure that goes into the NCAA championships is immense — the entire season comes down to a couple runs, which Jordheim admits can sometimes mess with your mind.

Courtesy Utah Athletics University of Utah ski team member Joachim Lien in action.

“It all comes down to trusting what you have done the whole year, because you train all summer and all fall and put down a good base and that just carries you throughout the winter. What you have to do in the winter is just try and be in the best shape at the race. You can hit, but you can also not hit. I think everyone this year hit pretty well, and I’m psyched to say that,” Jordheim said.

The ski team enjoys tremendous support from the athletic department. In 2017, the U. unveiled a state-of-the-art ski building, something many schools don’t have. Landstedt and the team use the building to have meetings, review film, wax skis and do workouts, among other things.

“The support is world class. We have all the possibilities to be the best that we can be when it comes down to facilities, equipment, people with knowledge in recovering. If we ever have problems — get injured, sick — people are on us right away and they’re psyched to help us be as healthy as we can be. It’s not just when something happens, they’re just there all the time to prevent something happening, which I think is huge. I can put my shoulders down and just focus on my training and be better every day,” Jordheim said.