SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer nearly lost $35,000 over a question about Idaho.

Holzhauer won his 27th game in a row on an episode that aired Friday night. That’s the good news, at least for him. But he nearly blew his lead on the Final Jeopardy question.

The clue read, "Astronomy buffs visit Idaho for the USA’s first Dark Sky Reserve. Oddly, part of it is this resort area with a bright name."

Holzhauer wrote, “Las Vegas Strip.”vBut then he fixed his answer to read, “What is Sun Valley?”

Yes, but: Holzhauer wagered $35,000 of his $39,400. That may seem like a lot. He would have ended with $4,400 if he lost the question. But he still would have won even if he got the answer wrong. His main competitor only had $1,800. Even if she wagered everything, she would have ended with $3,600.

Still: As USA Today notes, “there’s a good chance he knew the right answer all along: He was smirking as he wrote his response.”

Holzhauer returns Monday night to defend the crown.