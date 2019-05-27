SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer nearly lost $35,000 over a question about Idaho.
- Holzhauer won his 27th game in a row on an episode that aired Friday night. That’s the good news, at least for him. But he nearly blew his lead on the Final Jeopardy question.
- The clue read, "Astronomy buffs visit Idaho for the USA’s first Dark Sky Reserve. Oddly, part of it is this resort area with a bright name."
- Holzhauer wrote, “Las Vegas Strip.”vBut then he fixed his answer to read, “What is Sun Valley?”
Yes, but: Holzhauer wagered $35,000 of his $39,400. That may seem like a lot. He would have ended with $4,400 if he lost the question. But he still would have won even if he got the answer wrong. His main competitor only had $1,800. Even if she wagered everything, she would have ended with $3,600.
Still: As USA Today notes, “there’s a good chance he knew the right answer all along: He was smirking as he wrote his response.”
Holzhauer returns Monday night to defend the crown.